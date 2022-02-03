Cheslie Kryst's mother April Simpkins has said she is "forever changed" by her daughter's death.

The 30-year-old model - who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 and finished in the Top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant in the same year - was found dead on Sunday (30.01.2021) outside her New York apartment.

In a statement, April said: "I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed."

April - who has worked in Human Resources for over three decades - went on to explain that Cheslie had been dealing with "high-functioning depression" which she kept private until "very shortly before her death".

She continued: "While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death."

It comes after Cheslie's death was ruled as a suicide, a New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE.

Following her death, a statement from the Kryst family read: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cares, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney or fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'EXTRA'. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”