Faith Hill almost forgot the words to the American national anthem.

The 54-year-old singer was gearing up to perform 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Super Bowl back in 2000 and admitted that the experience was "terrifying" because she had previously almost forgotten the words when performing at a game earlier in her career.

She said: "Singing the national anthem for the Super Bowl was terrifying. However, when I sang it, the Tennessee Titans happened to make it to the Super Bowl that same year. And I had accepted the honour. I was asked, and I said, 'Oh, my gosh, yes.' And I was like, 'What did I just do?' It's terrifying. It's one of those songs you know so well and you think, 'I'll never forget the lyrics. But that has happened to me before."

The 'There You'll Be' songstress went on to reveal that she was booked to sing the anthem at a Dallas Cowboys playoff game and almost forgot the words as she walked onto the pitch and asked a security guard for help.

Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she explained: "I was singing at a Dallas playoff game at the beginning of my career. I'm walking out to the centre of the field with this very generous guard, this woman that was walking me out, and I say to her, 'Would you happen to know just the first word of the national anthem?' She says 'No, honey, I don't know either."

Faith then explained that her backup plan was to sing Christian hymn 'Amazing Grace' instead, but the worlds to the national anthem came back to her just in time.

She added: "[I thought] I'm just going to sing 'Amazing Grace,' because they'll forgive me for that. When I hit that centre and it went live, if I didn't have 'O say...', it would've been 'Amazing Grace'. I was freaking naked live! But [I remembered and] it worked out!"