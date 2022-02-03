Meghan Trainor thinks that becoming a mother has changed her approach to writing songs.

The 28-year-old popstar - who has eleven-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara - explained that some days being a mother "isn't easy" and is now writing songs to reflect how she feels.

She said: "It feels like I'm telling my truth. I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment. But it's not like every day is sad. It's more like: 'Yes, I am a bada**, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going.'"

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who currently developing a sitcom for NBC based on her life - went on to reveal that she and Daryl plan to have more children, with the singer-songwriter refusing to have "less than three."

She told Parents Magazine: "I'm gonna try to get to four children. I'm gonna try to create four. We'll see what happens after three. I'm not doing less than that. I need three. When I saw Riley in the NICU, all hooked up to these wires, I just saw the most adorable baby redhead I've ever seen. And I thought, 'Oh! We have to make more!"

However, the Grammy Award-winning star then quipped that while she "loves" her baby, the same cannot be said for her post-pregnancy stretch marks.

She said: "A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, 'I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy. I love my baby, but I can't look at my stretch marks and honestly say, 'Wow, I love them,' you know?"