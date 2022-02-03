Meghan Trainor thinks motherhood has 'changed' her music

© BANG Media International

Tags

Meghan Trainor thinks that becoming a mother has changed her approach to writing songs.

The 28-year-old popstar - who has eleven-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara - explained that some days being a mother "isn't easy" and is now writing songs to reflect how she feels.

She said: "It feels like I'm telling my truth. I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment. But it's not like every day is sad. It's more like: 'Yes, I am a bada**, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going.'"

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who currently developing a sitcom for NBC based on her life - went on to reveal that she and Daryl plan to have more children, with the singer-songwriter refusing to have "less than three."

She told Parents Magazine: "I'm gonna try to get to four children. I'm gonna try to create four. We'll see what happens after three. I'm not doing less than that. I need three. When I saw Riley in the NICU, all hooked up to these wires, I just saw the most adorable baby redhead I've ever seen. And I thought, 'Oh! We have to make more!"

However, the Grammy Award-winning star then quipped that while she "loves" her baby, the same cannot be said for her post-pregnancy stretch marks.

She said: "A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, 'I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy. I love my baby, but I can't look at my stretch marks and honestly say, 'Wow, I love them,' you know?"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend