Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Michael K. Williams.

The actor - who was known for playing the role of Omar Little on the HBO drama series 'The Wire' - died from a drugs overdose in September 2021 at the age of 54 and four men accused of being part of a drug-trafficking crew in Brooklyn have been charged with narcotics conspiracy involving the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin.

US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement: "Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams. "

The attorney went on to label the incident as a "public health crisis" which "feeds addiction" and ultimately ends up in "tragedy."

He added: "This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death."

All four suspects were arrested on Tuesday (01.02.2022) and were being held in police custody, including one defendant who was arrested in Puerto Rico