Mark Wahlberg wouldn't be surprised if Tom Brady became the "greatest of all time at something else" following his retirement from the NFL.

The 50-year-old actor is delighted his pal is bowing out of the sport "on his own terms" and he hopes the 44-year-old former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will "enjoy the rest of his life".

When asked how he feels about Brady hanging up his boots, Mark said: "Very happy for him.

"I think he's done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa.

"It's nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't go conquer the world and become the GOAT [greatest of all time] at something else."

The 'Uncharted' actor - who is from Boston, Massachusetts, and is a Patriots fan - admitted he is yet to contact Brady after he announced his retirement, but he plans to reach out "at the right time".

Speaking on 'PEOPLE (The TV Show!)', he added: "I haven't reached out to him yet. I don't want to bother him. He's a busy dude.

"He's got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I'll reach out to him."

Brady - won a record seven Super Bowls during a glittering 22 seasons - officially announced his retirement from the NFL this week following speculation he could be departing the sport.

In a statement, he wrote: "I have always believed that the sport of football is an 'all-in' preposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

"There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has since paid tribute to her significant other.

She wrote on Instagram: "What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees."