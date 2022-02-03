Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles

Tesla has recalled 54,000 vehicles due to a software failure.

The electric car company has recalled the vehicles after it was discovered that a software feature lets them roll through stop signs.

Despite this, Tesla has insisted that the issue hasn't caused any collisions, injuries or fatalities.

Elon Musk - the CEO of Tesla and one of the world's richest individuals - tweeted: "There were no safety issues. The car simply slowed to -2mph and continued forward if clear view with no cars or pedestrians. (sic)"

The electric car firm has created an over-the-air update for the software, which disables the "rolling stop" function.

Last year, meanwhile, Elon actually warned consumers against buying Tesla vehicles during a "production ramp".

The billionaire businessman also revealed the best time of year to buy a Tesla.

He said at the time: "It took us a while to kind of iron out the production process.

"Friends ask me: ‘When should I buy a Tesla?’ And I’m like: ‘Well, either buy it right at the beginning, or when the production reaches a steady state'.

"But during that production ramp, it’s super hard to be in vertical climb mode and get everything right on the little details."

