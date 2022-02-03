Spotify is still trying to gauge the ramifications of 'The Joe Rogan Podcast' controversy.

The streaming platform recently came under fire after two guests voiced views that contradicted the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Spotify's chief executive Daniel Ek told investors: "Usually when we've had controversies in the past, those are measured in months, not days."

A number of big-name stars - including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell - have already asked for their music to be removed from the platform in light of the controversy.

However, Ek insisted that the company won't be too reactionary in the wake of recent criticism.

He said: "We don't change our policies based on one creator, nor do we change based on any media cycle or calls from anyone else."

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan recently took to social media to deny trying to spread misinformation.

The podcast host - who signed a mega-money deal with Spotify in 2020 - explained on Instagram that he tries to strike a balance with his guests and their views.

He said in a statement on social media: "My pledge to you is that I will do my best to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives, so we can maybe find a better point of view."