Facebook's daily active users have dropped for the first time in the company's history.

The social networking site has confirmed that the daily active users dropped to 1.929 billion in the three months to the end of December. By contrast, the number stood at 1.930 billion in the previous quarter.

Meta Networks, Facebook's parent company, has also warned investors there could be a slowing of revenue on the horizon, amid intense competition from rivals platforms like TikTok.

The announcement prompted a significant fall in Facebook's share price, with the value dropping by 20 percent in after-hours trading in New York City.

Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook's CEO - noted that a lot of younger users have left the platform for rival alternatives, like TikTok.

And while he's confident in the company's long-term investments, he admits that Facebook finds itself at something of a crossroads.

He said: "The teams are executing quite well and the product is growing very quickly.

"The thing that is somewhat unique here is that TikTok is so big a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate."

Facebook's growth in Europe and the US has stalled over the last few years, although the platform has continued to grow elsewhere.