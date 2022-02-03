Techland has urged those who bagged early copies of 'Dying Light 2 Stay Human' to wait until its official release.

Some customers will have received the physical game from retailers ahead of Friday's (04.02.22) release date, and the developer has asked those who have it in their hands already to hold off playing the sequel to the hit 2015 survival horror game until then, as they have made some last-minute "improvements and fixes".

In a series of tweets, they explained: “Fellow survivors, we see that some of you got an access to the retail copies of Dying Light 2 before the release date (it’s this Friday, only 3 days left!).

“We understand you want to starts exploring the City ASAP and we couldn’t be happier! ... That being said, we kindly ask you to wait until Feb 4th as by that time you’ll also get access to all improvements and fixes we’ve implemented within last weeks and will introduce with the day 1 patch. That’s the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played.”

Meanwhile, those wanting to play the game on the Nintendo Switch have been hit by a delay.

The cloud streaming version for the hybrid console won't be ready on time.

Techland explained that they needed some more time working on the game, and while they didn't give a new release date, they promised to have it with Switch gamers within the next six months.

In a statement, Techland insisted the decision was made "in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide."

The sequel is 20 hours long, despite creators claiming that it would take 500 hours to complete.

The game follows an undercover agent named Kyle Crane who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in a Middle-eastern city called Harran, and Techland previously claimed it would take players "500 hours" to finish, before making the clarification.

The gaming giants posted an infographic which stated that 20 hours would be needed to "complete the main story", whereas 500 hours of gameplay would be necessary if fans wanted to "max out the game."

Techland wrote on Twitter alongside the post: "We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit. Don’t forget to join us on Thursday for the final episode of Dying 2 Know!

See you in The City and #StayHuman."