Sony has sold more than 17.3 million PS5 consoles as of December 2021.

The tech giant has managed to shift an impressive number of the next-gen devices since it went on sale in November 2020, despite the ongoing global chip shortage.

The latest sales figure was revealed at a quarterly sales call.

Towards the end of 2021, Sony had sold 13.4 million.

However, the company has been forced to amend their sales target for the rest of the financial year, which runs up to the end of March 2022, because of supply issues.

Sony said: “Unfortunately, due to limitations on the supply of components, especially semiconductors, and an increase in delivery times resulting from disruption of the global distribution supply chain, we have revised our financial year 2021 unit sale forecast for PS5 hardware to 11.5 million units.

“Limitations on the supply of components are expected to continue going forward but we are continuing to exert every effort to meet the strong demand for PS5.”

Meanwhile, Sony just teased a new Tournaments feature on the PS5.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed that 2022 will see the feature that made it onto the PS4 in 2016 introduced on the latest console.

During CES 2022, he confirmed that "this year we're also planning to introduce a new tournaments feature on PS5."

Ryan stopped short of detailing what to expect from tournaments on the PS5.

Sony also confirmed its second-generation virtual reality headset for PS5, the PlayStation VR2.

The press conference saw the CEO unveil the name and announce the VR game, 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain', from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.

Although gamers are yet to see the headset, Ryan did share some exciting features, including eye-tracking and foveated rendering.

It comes with a "4K HDR" resolution, plus a six-axis motion sensing system, four cameras, an IR camera for each eye, and a built-in microphone.

What's more, the PlayStation VR Sense controllers boast haptic feedback, allowing players to "feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way."

There is still no official release date for the headset.