Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed a photo of Prince Andrew together with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is fake.

The 44-year-old socialite - who dated the 61-year-old prince in 1999 – believes the now infamous image of the pair taken in 2001, was not what it seemed and actually featured a "body double".

Victoria shared an image on her Instagram Story of Virginia standing alone against a grey and yellow wall and asked: "Anyone familiar with this photo?"

She then shared the infamous 2001 photo, with Ghislaine Maxwell in the background, and wrote: "Do you believe that photo is real? Or what if I told you a survivor of Epstein's told me it's an Irish body double that was edited in.

"How did no one figure this out before it's mind boggling."

Victoria - who used to be friends with Ghislaine - later returned to her Instagram Story to further clarify her comments after questions were raised about the legitimacy of the first image of Virginia alone.

She wrote: "Sorry if I was not clear regarding the photos.

"The original photo was painted so what you see is one of the other girls painting. I will give more info later on this. But the guy they used is in fact a body double that they photoshopped Andrews head onto.

"As in this is a painting of the original image before they added an empty background of [Ghislaine Maxwell's] house. It was taken on the yacht in the South of France. (sic)"

Victoria has not provided evidence to substantiate her claims.

Virginia has long accused deceased billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew – the son of British monarch Queen Elizabeth - in 2001 when she was 17. She claims her alleged abuse at the hands of the pair involved being lent out to powerful men.

The prince - who is facing a civil trial over Virginia's claims - has always vehemently denied the allegations.

Andrew stated in an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre, despite the existence of the apparent photo of them together with Maxwell, and insisted that her account of them having sex in the US and UK "didn't happen".

When asked by journalist Emily Maitlis if he remembered Giuffre, he answered: "No, I've no recollection of ever meeting her."

He also suggested the photo was fake.

He said: "You can't prove whether or not that photograph is faked because it's a photograph of a photograph of a photograph.

"It's very difficult to be able to prove it but I don't remember that photograph being taken… That's me but whether that's my hand…I have simply no recollection of the photograph ever being taken."