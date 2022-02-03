Pokémon has launched an official sound library of music from the original 'Diamond & Pearl' games following Nintendo's "copyright strike".

The tracks will be free to download and use.

It comes after GilvaSunner’s Youtube channel landed 3,500 “copyright blocks” after posting soundtracks from major titles, including 'The Legend of Zelda', 'Super Mario' and 'Kirby'.

The channel - which boasts almost 500,000 subscribers - will shut down on Friday (04.02.22).

They tweeted: “Hi everyone, after the 1300 copyright blocks from Nintendo a few days ago, the YT channel received another 2200 blocks today (with likely many more to follow). After thinking about this a lot over the past few days, I’ve decided that at this point it’s really not worth it to keep the channel up any longer, and will therefore delete the GilvaSunner YouTube channel (or what’s left of it) this coming Friday.

“There are many different opinions over what is happening and that’s fine! I can understand pretty much all sides. I know this is disappointing to read for a lot of you, but I hope you can respect my decision to want to move on at this point.”

GilvaSunner previously pleaded with Nintendo to “please put your soundtracks on Spotify and/or other music streaming services. Namco, Square, Capcom and others have already seen the light, when will you?” but as it stands, it’s still impossible to legally listen to a bulk of Nintendo’s music outside of their games.

“All the music you love from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games is now available to listen to AND download for use in personal video and music creation."