Paris Hilton is “a little less organised” than her husband Carter Reum would “like”.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur sometimes wishes the 'Stars Are Blind' singer - who he married in a lavish star-studded three day celebration in November - was more methodical, but he knows it's what makes her who she is.

In a promotional clip for 'Paris In Love' - the reality show documenting the build-up to the couple's wedding - the couple were strolling on the beach and Paris asked: “If there was one thing about me that you could change, what would it be?”

Carter responded: “Well, there’s one thing. You’re a little less organised than I’d like. I just blame your creativity on that.”

Paris quipped in response: “Life could be worse.”

The 40-year-old heiress had her own concerns to share while out on their cosy outing.

She admitted: “Sometimes, I get scared that you’re too good to be true.”

Carter replied: “What do you say? Custom-made.”

Despite their differences, Paris recently gushed about marital bliss and how happy she was after jetting across the globe on a seven-week honeymoon.

Paris said: “I love being a wife.

"We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband. It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

The DJ revealed that the “next chapter” for her and Carter is to start a family.

She said: "Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us. We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married.

"Only that it's felt I'm so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."