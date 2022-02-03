Selena Gomez has to "work on" her self-confidence every day.

The 29-year-old singer-and-actress has been in the public eye since she was just 10 years old and she admitted growing up in the spotlight created a lot of "pressure", but that's eased now she's refused to try and conform to "unrealistic standards of beauty".

She said: “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look.

"Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

The Rare Beauty founder has ultimately realised it is her differences that make her beautiful.

She told Glamour UK: "From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realise that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star has found therapy helpful in boosting her confidence, as does leaving "positive affirmations" around her house.

She said: “I’m a big advocate for therapy. I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but “I am enough” is a favourite of mine – I call them 'Rare Reminders.' And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

Over the years, Selena has accepted that she doesn't "need" make-up to look good.

Asked the beauty advice she'd give her younger self, she said: “I’d tell her that make-up is something to have fun with, but not something you need. I used to think I needed to wear make-up to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I’ve gotten older.”