Halle Berry has joked Ellen DeGeneres could've saved her from three failed marriages.

The 55-year-old actress wishes the TV star introduced her to boyfriend Van Hunt much earlier, after they both appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' within months of each other in 2004.

The Oscar-winning star - who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez - quipped: "We've talked about this, he and I, actually, a few days ago, when I knew I was coming [on the show].

"I said, 'I was on her first season,' and he goes, 'So was I!' I go, 'You mean you could've found me 20 years and saved me all this misery?'"

Halle then joked: "How come you didn't arrange that, Ellen?"

In response, the TV star said: "You should've been on the same show."

Halle - who started dating Van in 2020 - subsequently joked that Ellen could've saved her years of heartache.

She said: "You could've saved me three marriages."

The 'Bruised' star - who has Nahla, 13, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, eight, with Olivier - also revealed that her son has developed an unwelcome habit.

Asked by Ellen what he's currently into, Halle replied: "Cursing."

However, Halle has been advised by a pediatrician to let him "curse it up" for the time being.

The Hollywood actress said: "He's on a tear right now. I said to his pediatrician, 'Is this a problem? He won't stop cursing' and he said, 'No let him curse it up, have no reaction and just let him curse it up.' So he is cursing it up."

Halle explained that Maceo developed his passion for cursing amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ellen, 64 - who is married to actress Portia de Rossi - then replied: "A lot of us were cursing in COVID."