'Dune' leads the nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards with 11.

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic is up for a string of prizes at next month's ceremony, including the prestigious Best Film accolade and Best Adapted Screenplay for the director, with the majority of its shortlisted places coming in technical categories such as Editing, Production Design, and Costume Design.

The 'Power of the Dog' follows with eight nods, just ahead of 'Belfast' with six nominations and 'Licorice Pizza', 'No Time to Die', and 'West Side Story'.

As well as 'Dune', The Power of the Dog', 'Belfast' and 'Licorice Pizza' are nominated for Best Film, as is 'Don't Look Up.

In the Outstanding British Film category, 'Belfast' and 'No Time To Die' will fight it out for the honour alongside 'After Love', 'Ali & Ava', 'Boiling Point', 'Cyrano', 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', 'House of Gucci', 'Last Night in Soho', and 'Passing'.

The Leading Actress prize will go to either Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci'), Alana Haim ('Licorice Pizza'), Emilia Jones ('Coda'), Renate Reinsve ('The Worst Person in the World'), Joanna Scanlan ('After Love'), or Tessa Thompson ('Passing'), while Adeel Akhtar ('Ali & Ava'), Mahershala Ali ('Swan Song'), Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog'), Leonardo DiCaprio ('Don't Look Up'), Stephen Graham ('Boiling Point') and Will Smith ('King Richard') are shortlisted for the Leading Actor award.

All of the performers in the Supporting Actor category are first-time nominees, with a total of 19 out of the 24 nominees up acting accolades earning their place on the shortlist for the first time.

Amanda Berry, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Congratulations to all our nominees, whose extraordinary talent and achievements have shone through in another incredible year for film.

"BAFTA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, so it is a particularly special year for us and we are proud to be announcing the nominations from our recently redeveloped home at 195 Piccadilly.

"We look forward to celebrating our nominees’ incredible talent in person when we welcome everyone to London’s Royal Albert Hall for the EE British Academy Film Awards on 13 March.”

Krishnendu Majumdar, Chair of BAFTA, added: “This year’s nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in-front of and behind the camera. We know that by celebrating outstanding achievement today, we are inspiring future generations for years to come. Two years ago, we launched a wide-ranging review into our voting, membership and campaigning processes and I want to thank the BAFTA members and the wider industry for embracing these changes. Our goal is to level the playing field for awards entries so that more films and the true diverse range of exceptional creative talent in the UK and internationally is represented and celebrated. With 48 films nominated today, we’re delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on such phenomenal breadth of stories and performances.”

The nominations were announced on Thursday (03.02.22) by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London.

They came just two days after it was revealed Ariana DeBose, Harris Dickinson, Lashana Lynch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Millicent Simmonds are up for the publicly-voted EE BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on 13 March at London's Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted by Rebel Wilson.

View the full list of nominations at www.bafta.org/film/awards/2022-nominations-winners.

BAFTA Film Awards 2022 selected list of nominees:

Best Film:

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Power of the Dog’

Outstanding British Film:

‘After Love’

‘Ali & Ava’

‘Belfast’

‘Boiling Point’

‘Cyrano’

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

‘House of Gucci’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘No Time To Die’

‘Passing’

Animated Film:

‘Encanto’

‘Flee’

‘Luca’

‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’

Director:

Aleem Khan – ‘After Love’

Audrey Diwan – ‘Happening’

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Julia Ducournau – ‘Titane’

Original Screenplay:

Aaron Sorkin – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Sir Kenneth Branagh – ‘Belfast’

Adam McKay – ‘Don’t Look Up’

Zach Baylin – ‘King Richard’

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Adapted Screenplay:

Sian Heder – ‘Coda’

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – ‘Drive My Car’

Denis Villeneuve – ‘Dune’

Maggie Gyllenhaal – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Leading Actress:

Lady Gaga – ‘House of Gucci’

Alana Haim – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Emilia Jones – ‘Coda’

Renate Reinsve – ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Joanna Scanlon – ‘After Love’

Tessa Thompson – ‘Passing’

Leading Actor:

Adeel Akhtar – ‘Ali & Ava’

Mahershala Ali – ‘Swan Song’

Benedict Cumberbatch – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Leonardo DiCaprio – ‘Don’t Look Up’

Stephen Graham – ‘Boiling Point’

Will Smith – ‘King Richard’

Supporting Actress:

Catriona Balfe – ‘Belfast’

Jessie Buckley – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Ariana Debose – ‘West Side Story’

Ann Dowd – ‘Mass’

Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’

Ruth Negga – ‘Passing’

Supporting Actor:

Mike Faist – ‘West Side Story’

Ciaran Hinds – ‘Belfast’

Troy Kotsur – ‘Coda’

Woody Norman – ‘C’mon C’mon’

Jesse Plemons – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Kodi Smit-McPhee – ‘The Power of the Dog’