Tom Holland's parents call him out if he behaves like a "movie star".

The 25-year-old actor has shot to international stardom since being cast as Spider-Man, but Tom's friends and family have helped him to remain humble.

Asked how he's avoided the pitfalls of fame and success, the London-born star replied: "I just have a great network of friends and family.

"My friends from home are all my friends from when I was a kid.

"My family are the first people to tell me if I'm having a moment of, I guess, movie stardom. And, you know, they just keep me grounded."

Tom is determined not to become big-headed, and he doesn't have any desire to change.

Speaking to ITV's 'This Morning', he added: "I like my mates and they wouldn't like me if I behaved like some of the people from Hollywood."

Tom stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the new movie 'Uncharted', and he's confessed to feeling like the "son" of the 50-year-old actor, who is famed for his muscular physique and intense workout regime.

He shared: "The only luxury of the lockdown for me was that we went on set for the day one of shooting and I realised that I looked like Mark's 12-year-old son. He's massive, right? He's so broad. I mean, look at him."

Tom was actually inspired by Mark to get in better shape during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: "I had five months at home, because we shut down for COVID. And all I did was eat and train every day.

"And when I came back to work he did actually comment. He was like, 'Wow, you've put one some serious size.' I was actually really grateful for the break."