Tom Holland's parents help keep him 'grounded'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Tom Holland's parents call him out if he behaves like a "movie star".

The 25-year-old actor has shot to international stardom since being cast as Spider-Man, but Tom's friends and family have helped him to remain humble.

Asked how he's avoided the pitfalls of fame and success, the London-born star replied: "I just have a great network of friends and family.

"My friends from home are all my friends from when I was a kid.

"My family are the first people to tell me if I'm having a moment of, I guess, movie stardom. And, you know, they just keep me grounded."

Tom is determined not to become big-headed, and he doesn't have any desire to change.

Speaking to ITV's 'This Morning', he added: "I like my mates and they wouldn't like me if I behaved like some of the people from Hollywood."

Tom stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the new movie 'Uncharted', and he's confessed to feeling like the "son" of the 50-year-old actor, who is famed for his muscular physique and intense workout regime.

He shared: "The only luxury of the lockdown for me was that we went on set for the day one of shooting and I realised that I looked like Mark's 12-year-old son. He's massive, right? He's so broad. I mean, look at him."

Tom was actually inspired by Mark to get in better shape during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: "I had five months at home, because we shut down for COVID. And all I did was eat and train every day.

"And when I came back to work he did actually comment. He was like, 'Wow, you've put one some serious size.' I was actually really grateful for the break."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend