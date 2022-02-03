Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pitted her dog against Paul O'Grady's pooch in a 'Temptation Alley' challenge.

The 74-year-old duchess paid a visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home - of which she is patron - in Brands Hatch, Kent, on Wednesday (02.02.22) and as well as meeting the animals at the facility, she also spoke with the TV presenter before their own pets were given a task.

Camilla's dog Beth - who, as well as her other Jack Russell Terrier Bluebell, came from the charity - and the 'For the Love of Dogs' star's canine companion Sausage were encouraged to ignore the treats and toys set down 'Temptation Alley' and run straight towards their owners at the and.

Camilla exclaimed: "What could possibly go wrong?"

The duchess and Beth went first, with the royal holding a yellow squeaky ball to encourage her pet to her, and apart from a brief distraction with another ball at the beginning of the course, the pooch ran straight towards her mistress, who crouched on the ground to make a fuss of the dog.

Paul admitted: “She did well."

Unfortunately for the 66-year-old presenter, Sausage didn't fare as well because he ignored Paul and his squeaky toy pig as he ate the treats and got distracted by assembled journalists.

Camilla and Beth were handed a small trophy to mark their victory.

The duchess said: “She’s pretty good with people, just less good with other dogs."

When she arrived at the facility - which helps dogs and cats that suffer from stress or anxiety in the organisation's more busy London centre - Camilla was greeted with a "Doggy Guard of Honour" before meeting some of the animals looking for homes.

Inside the cattery, she picked up a nine-week-old kitten Bell, who tried to climb up her coat and had to be freed.

Speaking after the visit, Battersea ambassador Paul praised Camilla's commitment to the charity.

He said: “I just love her, she’s great.

“What I think is wonderful is that she had got two dogs from here too.

“She puts her money where her mouth is.

“She’s a fantastic ambassador for the charity.

“If Sausage and me were going to lose to anyone it might as well be her!”

Camilla and Beth will feature on a future episode of Paul's TV show 'For The Love of Dogs'.