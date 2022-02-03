Jonathan Van Ness can be "really hard" on himself.

The 'Queer Eye' star admitted practising "self-love" is a "conscious decision" he has to make every day and thinks curiosity is "the key" to personal acceptance, though it isn't something he always manages.

He said: "I don’t think it was a lightbulb moment, I think it’s just constantly like a journey.

"I think, especially with self-acceptance, self-love, it’s a conscious decision you've got to make every day.

"And I don’t always feel [it]. There [are] times when I get really hard on myself. There’s times where I don’t always feel that [love].

"But I think we can come back to that relationship with ourself with compassion and a little bit of acceptance and some curiosity.

"I mean, really, being curious helps so much with us because when we're not accepting of ourselves it’s like, 'Oh, what’s going on?' Curiosity is such an important part."

The 'Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness' host thinks people should embrace the fact they don't have all the answers to life's problems in order to grow and learn.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's OK to not know it all... We don’t know it all. I’m just I’m out here, I’m learning I’m exploring and I want everyone to take from 'Getting Curious' that spirit of curiosity, and that it’s OK to go explore and not have all the answers."

In 'Getting Curious', the 34-year-old star interviews experts on a range of topics including cooking, insects, sports and architecture and he had a great time broadening his knowledge.

He said: "I love curiosity, I love getting to learn about things and [the show] is really you kind of watching me learn about things in real time.

"The other fun thing about curiosity is it's always changing, it's always fluid, so there's like endless ways that we could go learn about stuff."