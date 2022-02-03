James McAvoy has confirmed he and Lisa Liberati are married.

The 'Atonement' actor was rumoured to have wed the personal assistant - who he started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of 'Split' - in 2019 but had never confirmed the speculation until now.

James was reflecting on his identity with the Guardian newspaper, and the publication noted of him and Lisa: "They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married."

Because Lisa hails from Philadelphia, James was asked if he is now an honorary Philadelphian and told the newspaper: “Yeah, it’s like a second home for me."

However, the 42-year-old star declined to comment further on their relationship.

The 'X: Men: First Class' actor - who has 11-year-old son Brendan with first wife Anne-Marie Duff - was born and raised in Glasgow and though he's now based in London, he still has roots in the Scottish city.

He said: “It’s where I was born, where I grew up. I’ve still got a place there and all my family there. I see myself as a Glaswegian and a Londoner – a Glaswegian Londoner.”

In 2015, James pledged a substantial sum for a 10-year scholarship programme at his old drama school, which is now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, but insisted it was more about broadening students' horizons than creating a future generation of actors.

He explained: “I don’t really care if all the people who have been through the scholarship process end up becoming actors or not.

"It would be a symptom of things getting better if our stages and screens continued to be diverse for the next 40, 50 or 100 years.

"But being exposed to art at an early age is not about creating artists – it’s about creating better people who are more able to communicate and feel worth something. Art, in all forms, allows you to see beyond your physical confines. If you do that then anything’s possible.”