Benedict Cumberbatch is "deeply humbled" by his BAFTA Award nomination.

The 45-year-old actor was nominated for Leading Actor for playing domineering ranch owner Phil in Netflix drama 'The Power of the Dog' feels like the nod means "completing the circle" after taking on the meaty role.

He said: "I’m deeply humbled and grateful to BAFTA for this nomination. The journey to play Phil Burbank took me a long way from anything familiar to me and this recognition of that work feels like completing the circle and coming home. I’m also thrilled and proud as punch for our amazing leader Jane [Campion, director] and the film’s nominations and also for the recognition of my brilliant friends Jesse [Plemons] and Kodi [Smit-McPhee.]

His feelings were echoed by co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee, who received a Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Peter Gordon, who is bulled by Benedict's character in 'The Power of the Dog.'

In a statement, he said: "Thank you so much BAFTA for supporting our film through these nominations. I’m humbled and beyond grateful that my performance has resonated with them to this capacity, and I’m so excited to see that Jesse’s incredible work has been recognized in the same category as well."

The Western drama film - which is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage - received a total of eight nods, just behind sci-fi 'Dune' leads the film nominations for the British Academy Film and Television Awards with 11 nominations.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on 13 March at London's Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted by Rebel Wilson.

View the full list of nominations at www.bafta.org/film/awards/2022-nominations-winners.

BAFTA Film Awards 2022 selected list of nominees:

Best Film:

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Power of the Dog’

Outstanding British Film:

‘After Love’

‘Ali & Ava’

‘Belfast’

‘Boiling Point’

‘Cyrano’

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

‘House of Gucci’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘No Time To Die’

‘Passing’

Animated Film:

‘Encanto’

‘Flee’

‘Luca’

‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’

Director:

Aleem Khan – ‘After Love’

Audrey Diwan – ‘Happening’

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Julia Ducournau – ‘Titane’

Original Screenplay:

Aaron Sorkin – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Sir Kenneth Branagh – ‘Belfast’

Adam McKay – ‘Don’t Look Up’

Zach Baylin – ‘King Richard’

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Adapted Screenplay:

Sian Heder – ‘Coda’

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – ‘Drive My Car’

Denis Villeneuve – ‘Dune’

Maggie Gyllenhaal – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Leading Actress:

Lady Gaga – ‘House of Gucci’

Alana Haim – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Emilia Jones – ‘Coda’

Renate Reinsve – ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Joanna Scanlon – ‘After Love’

Tessa Thompson – ‘Passing’

Leading Actor:

Adeel Akhtar – ‘Ali & Ava’

Mahershala Ali – ‘Swan Song’

Benedict Cumberbatch – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Leonardo DiCaprio – ‘Don’t Look Up’

Stephen Graham – ‘Boiling Point’

Will Smith – ‘King Richard’

Supporting Actress:

Catriona Balfe – ‘Belfast’

Jessie Buckley – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Ariana Debose – ‘West Side Story’

Ann Dowd – ‘Mass’

Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’

Ruth Negga – ‘Passing’

Supporting Actor:

Mike Faist – ‘West Side Story’

Ciaran Hinds – ‘Belfast’

Troy Kotsur – ‘Coda’

Woody Norman – ‘C’mon C’mon’

Jesse Plemons – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Kodi Smit-McPhee – ‘The Power of the Dog’