Andrew Garfield lied about his cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The 38-year-old actor made a return to the Marvel series in the third 'Spiderman' blockbuster after making his debut in the leading role of the franchise back in 2012 and admitted that he kept his appearance a secret for two years.

He said: "I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great. It was fun to keep it secret. It felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it.”

Andrew went on to reveal that he even lied to his girlfriend Emma Stone who was playing the role of Gwen Stacy in the movie, keeping up the pretence until she saw it on screen.

He said: "Emma kept on texting me and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about!' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it's hilarious," And then she saw it and she was like, 'You're a jerk!'"

The award-winning star went on to admit that while it "stressful" to keep up with the ruse, it was "weirdly enjoyable."

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he added: "It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable. It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun. There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar but I kept framing it as a game."