Rita Ora has signed a new record deal with BMG.

The 31-year-old pop star - who is known for hits such as 'Anywhere' and 'Let Me Love You' - will be releasing new music with the industry giant, which is also home to Kylie Minogue, 5SOS, KSI and Run The Jewels.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!!” Rita said. “I couldn't be happier that they will be my label family moving forward. Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it’s so empowering to know that I will own all of my master recordings that I make from now on. I also feel so motivated to be working with such a dynamic, creative, forward-thinking global company."

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker - who is also known for her role as a judge on ITV's 'The Masked Singer' - will be put in the "driving seat" as she makes a new start at BMG.

Alistair Norbury, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK, said in a statement: “We are delighted that Rita, one of the smartest artists operating today, has chosen BMG’s distinctive approach which puts the artist in the driving seat. Rita is unique among UK artists in the breadth of her activities, from music to TV, film and business, something normally only associated with US artists like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. We look forward to helping achieve her ambitious goals.”

Rita currently holds the record for the most UK Top 10 singles for a British female artist and released her chart-topping debut album 'Ora' through Roc Nation in 2012 before moving to Atlantic Records for 2018's 'Phoenix' album.