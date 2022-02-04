Khloe Kardashian has denied that she is dating Harry Jowsey.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram to thwart rumours that she is dating the 'Too Hot to Handle' alum, after a fan page had shared a post stating that that their relationship had been “confirmed."

Khloe commented onto the post directly, writing: "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

The initial post from @theekarjenners appeared to be an email and claimed that the stars had been direct messaging "back and forth."

It read: "'One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it's confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently, they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."

The rumour was posted after Khloe broke up with Tristan Thompson - with whom she has three-year-old daughter True - after it was confirmed with a DNA test that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

The sports star wrote on Instagram at the time: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He then reached out to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star herself, claiming that she "doesn't deserve the heartache" he had caused.

He wrote: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."