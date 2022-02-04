Tori Spelling was advised to get her breasts enlarged by her daughter Stella.

The 48-year-old actress - who has Stella, 13, Liam, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four with husband Dean McDermott, 55, - made the decision to get implants that are "a little bit bigger" than her existing ones after her eldest daughter became "concerned" when she kept delaying organising the surgery.

Tori said: "I got [my current implants] when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again. It really hit home for me when [Stella] came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone!'"

The former '90210' star went on to explain that she was also motivated to book herself in for the surgery - which set to take place in late February - for "health reasons."

She told E! News: "But I was like, you know, for health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it. Because there's scar tissue build up, it puts you out there for having long term things go wrong in your body. So when [Stella] said, 'Are you getting it done?' I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done? Because my main goal, my kids are my everything. So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy - that is taking the forefront. Because it's OK to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway."