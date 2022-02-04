The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has accepted Whoopi Goldberg's apology following the comments she made about the Holocaust.

The 66-year-old star was presenting daytime chat show 'The View' when she claimed that the Holocaust was "not about race" and the Jewish non-governmental organization reached out to her to give her the chance to apologise.

Frederic L. Bloch, chief growth officer of the ADL, said in a statement: "We criticized this misinformed statement and called for Goldberg to get her facts right and apologize. She did so, and graciously invited our CEO Jonathan Greenblatt to come onto 'The View' to talk about the racial underpinnings of the Holocaust and the problems caused by comments like Goldberg's.

"ADL has accepted her apology, as we have always known her as someone who stands up for the Jewish community. Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks by ABC News. Hopefully these next two weeks can be a time for introspection for her and healing for those who were hurt."

Bloch went on to claim that the 'Sister Act' star has an "important voice" and insisted that the organisation favours "counsel culture over cancel culture."

He added: "In situations like this, we support a counsel culture, not a cancel culture. We have invited her to have more discussions with ADL, to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and to reach out to her Jewish colleagues. She has an important voice in our country and there's much she can do."

Prior to her suspension from the talk show, Whoopi apologised for her comments on the following episode.

She told viewers: "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."