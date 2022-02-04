Sarah Jessica Parker would not be "OK" with Kim Cattrall playing her 'Sex and the City' character Samantha Jones again.

The 56-year-old star has insisted there is "too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared" for Kim to reprise her role in the 'Sex and the City' franchise.

When asked if she would be "OK with it" if a "miracle were to happen" and Kim wanted to play Samantha again, Sarah - who plays Carrie Bradshaw - told Variety: "I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared.

"I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

In the first season of 'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That...', the first episode explained how Samantha had fallen out with Carrie and had moved to London, with the pair only communicating via text.

And Sarah believes Samantha being "present" was handled with "respect and elegance".

She added: "We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her.

"It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.

"There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim.

"Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think [it] was handled with such respect and elegance.

"She wasn’t villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, recently admitted she "really loves" the way Kim's absence was addressed "head on".

The 55-year-old star said: "I really love it, I think it's great - the way we address it, head on. We reveal that there are layers to it.

"There’s what you tell the casual acquaintances is the situation, and then when you're left alone on your own, and you discuss it amongst yourselves, we get to a deeper level of sadness and confusion about it…

"We love this character, and we want to show great respect for her."

Kim has been locked in a feud with Sarah for some time.

In 2017, Kim said she has “never been friends” with her co-star, before later insisting the actress “could have been nicer” on the set of the popular TV show.

She said at the time: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

The ‘Filthy Rich’ star then said she didn’t know what Sarah's “problem” was, before later slamming her as “toxic” and “cruel”.

But in 2018, Sarah insisted there was "no catfight" between her and Kim.

She said: "I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I

would love to redefine it. I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.

"I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions."