Artem Chigvintsev is still testing positive for pneumonia.

The 39-year-old professional dancer was forced to pull out of the 'Dancing With the Stars' tour last month due to health issues, and he's updated fans on his condition, admitting he is now on different antibiotics and hopes they will "do the trick".

He said on his Instagram Story: "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing.

"So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is, of course, number two.

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs.

"So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."

Last week, Brie Bella, the sister of Artem's fiancée Nikki Bella, confirmed he'd contracted coronavirus, but said it was "something more than COVID" that forced him to pull out of the tour.

The 'Total Bellas' star reassured fans that Artem was "doing a lot better" following a period of rest, and the kind messages from fans have helped to boost his spirits.

She said: "He’s doing a lot better, which is so great. I know it’s really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way.

“He did have COVID."

Artem announced on Instagram last month he was taking a break from the tour due to "unexpected health issues".

He wrote: “Hi DWTS family - My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon.”

The choreographer had been performing with his celebrity dance partner, 'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won the 2020 series.

A representative for the tour - which kicked off on January 7 and is set to conclude on March 27 - said: “The DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros - we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."