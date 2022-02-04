Michelle Branch has given birth to her third child.

The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker and her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, welcomed a baby girl into the world on Wednesday (02.02.22), who they've named Willie Jacquet.

Michelle told E! News: “We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl.

“She’s named after Patrick’s loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle’s mother Peggy’s maiden name.”

Willie weighed in at 7 lbs. 5oz. and is 18.5 inches long.

Michelle – who is also a mother to three-year-old Rhys with Patrick, and 16-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau – took to Instagram back in August to share their pregnancy news.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself and Rhys making a batch of scones, she wrote: “You know you’re pregnant when...

“Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. (sic)”

In December 2020, Michelle revealed she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and admitted she was "nervous" to be pregnant again.

She added in her Instagram post: “Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!...(sic)”

At the time of the 38-year-old singer’s miscarriage, she described the loss as a “dagger” in her heart.

She wrote on social media: "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet.’

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," she continued. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf*****!) (sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘Are You Happy Now?’ singer opened up about co-parenting with Teddy back in 2017.

She said at the time: "I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't.

"Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close. It was easy to focus on her and worry about how she felt and making it normal for her; it allowed us not to get too caught up in our own s***."