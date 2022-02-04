An online security expert has warned scammers could target gamers in the Metaverse.

Jamie Woodruff highlighted the fact the Metaverse is one of the most unknown and least regulated places when it comes to internet safety and he's warned the lack of identification checks make it easy for people to disguise themselves with fake identities and avatars in order to fake their age, location, and picture - and can even impersonate someone known to their target in order to gain access to sensitive personal information.

He has advised setting up secure multi-factor authentication on online gaming and social media profiles to deter hackers.

A study from Talk Talk found 41% of games suspect they have already encountered bots when playing, a tactic which Jamie warned is increasingly being used by scammers. The automated programmes lure users into buying in-game currency, allowing them to steal financial details in the process.

The firm's research found that nearly half (46 per cent) of gamers have purchased currency in-game, with 47 per percent admitting to handing over financial details to other players when doing so – with Jamie warning this should be a huge no.

With eight per cent of games surveyed spending more than a staggering 10 hours per session and 42% gaming at least once per day with an average longest session of 4.3 hours, Jamie warned tired gamers are more vulnerable to being scammed so they should take breaks every hour.

He said: “While scams are the last thing people tend to think about when gaming, it’s important to keep your security front of mind – especially when playing in immersive virtual worlds.

"Whether it’s adjusting the security settings on new devices, taking a break after a long session, practising good password etiquette, or choosing a broadband provider that offers useful security features as standard like TalkTalk, it’s really important to stay safe online when gaming.”

Mark Johnson, Head of Customer Security at TalkTalk, added: “With internet usage at record levels and more gaming devices being connected to the network than ever before, it’s never been more important to stay safe online. Keeping our customers safe is our number one priority, which is why we offer a range of security add-ons including award-winning SuperSafe device protection and our HomeSafe web filter comes included as standard."