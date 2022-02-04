Lacey Chabert's heart "aches so deeply" for her late sister.

The 'Mean Girls' star took to social media in November to reveal her older sister Wendy had tragically passed away, and the 39-year-old actress has admitted she misses her sibling with "every ounce of [her] being".

She wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe it’s been over two months since I’ve been able to hear my sister’s voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can’t.

I keep calling grief a journey, because that’s what it’s been for me. It’s been incredibly hard. Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply. I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being. (sic)"

Lacey admitted she can still hear Wendy's voice in her head "all day long", and says she was "truly blessed" to have her as a sister.

She added: "I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice.

But when I’m still enough, I realize I really do hear it. I hear it because she’s imbedded in my every thought.

We were best friends who also happened to share DNA. We knew each other inside out. I hear her sarcastic humor in my head all day long! There was no one funnier. I see her wit in my daughter-Julia has always reminded my whole family of Wendy.

We loved each other SO much and that doesn’t just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It’s eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love.

I realize I’m only at the beginning of this journey and I certainly don’t have all the wisdom, but I know for now I’m doing my best to do what I think Wendy would want me to do. I’m putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day.

I love you, Wendy

If you’re missing someone you love tonight, my heart is with you. (sic)"

In November, Lacey informed her fans of the "shocking loss" of her sibling, as she paid tribute to her "beautiful sister".

She wrote : "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I didn't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone.

"We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken-hearted.

"Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much."