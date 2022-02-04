Silk Sonic have joined 'Fortnite' - and Bruno Mars is delighted to have "CGI muscles".

The duo - which also includes Anderson .Paak - are bringing their signature style to the game in partnership with Atlantic Records and the launch of the 'Icon Series' will include new in-game outfits for players, a brand-new in-game radio station, and a player tournament.

Bruno said: "When 'Fortnite' asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the Island."

Anderson added: “When 'Fortnite' agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, I’m in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

Icon Radio has launched already and players can turn on the new station inside cars and listen to tracks from 'An Evening with Silk Sonic', which is hosted by Bootsy Collins.

The official 'Silk Sonic Set' Outfits - which will allow players to select one of the duo as their in-game character style - will launch in the game on 11 February but fans will have the chance to get early access to the outfits and the pair's signature Silk Sonic Spray by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament from 7 February.

Nate Nanzer, VP of Global Partnerships, Epic Games said: “Bruno and Anderson are long-time 'Fortnite' favourites, and we're thrilled to welcome them to 'Fortnite's Icon Series.

"The Icon Series is a celebration of the most dynamic figures in culture - Silk Sonic's entry will allow players to express themselves as the iconic duo with reactive signature style Outfits and accessories, and to discover new music through the new ‘Icon Radio’ station"

Kevin Weaver, President, Atlantic Records, West Coast, said: “Gaming has become a key touchpoint for music marketing and it’s crucial that we’re meeting fans where they live – which means hours and hours of immersive gameplay on platforms like 'Fortnite'. Working with the band to execute their creative vision, for this incredible multi-faceted and first of a kind activation with our amazing partners at Epic Games, has been such a massively rewarding experience and I can’t wait to see it all brought to life.”