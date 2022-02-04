Rebel Wilson has reportedly filed for a restraining order from a "delusional" male.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star's lawyer, Susan Haber, has filed for protection from the man, who she is adamant she has never met before, but allegedly sent her a letter claiming they have a 20-year-old son.

The unnamed individual claims that they met in a club in 2001.

The news outlet reports that he wrote: "We both know what happened thereafter."

Rebel, 41, has denied having ever met the man.

On top of his letters, the male is said to have sent a series of bizarre gifts, such as a cuddly toy penguin with a notecard with the word "love" written on it.

The 'Bridesmaids' star notes in the papers that the man is "delusional by creating in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had, and wants to continue to have."

A judge is reported to have granted the Australian comedienne a temporary restraining order, meaning the male must stay 100 yards away from her and not have any contact with her.

Meanwhile, Rebel previously revealed was once kidnapped at gunpoint in Africa.

The movie star was with a group of women in Mozambique when they were ordered to get out of their car by gunmen and taken to a remote house.

She revealed last year: "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. These men come on another truck with a lot of guns."

When asked if the men had pulled up their car alongside the car she was in, she said: "Yeah, with the big guns, and were like, 'You've got to get off your truck.' They took us to this house in the middle of nowhere."

Rebel told her friends to link arms to stop the men from taking one of them in the night but none of them were harmed.

She recalled: "They sat us down. I said, 'Everybody link arms. I'm petrified in the night they might want to take one of the girls or something. Luckily, we weren't harmed."

The group was then released the next morning but the 'How To Be Single' actress assumed they had used the girls to smuggle contraband across the border.

She explained: "They came and said, 'Oh, your truck is ready now you can go - go, go,' you know. So we just didn't ask any questions, we got back on that truck and just got back out of there and then crossed the South African border a few hours later. I think maybe those guys used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck."