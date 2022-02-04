Cate Blanchett is launching her first podcast series.

The 'Don't Look Up' actress will explore environmental issues alongside her friend Danny Kennedy, who is CEO of New Energy Nexus [NEX] and Managing Director of the California Clean Energy Fund, in 'Climate of Change', which will be exclusively available on Audible in April.

The pair will interview various guests - who will be announced at a later date - as they explore despair, hope, and optimism in the face of environmental change.

Two seasons of the podcast - which will feature an exclusive soundtrack from Imogen Heap - have been commissioned and it marks Audible's first major original climate change podcast.

Cate said: “This podcast is a joyous extension of a long-standing friendship that all of us at Dirty Films have had with the wonderful Danny Kennedy. Danny’s knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious, and our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm - and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety.

"We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them.”

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International English Content at Audible, added: “We are thrilled to be working on such an exciting and important series as 'Climate of Change'.

"Podcasts are the perfect vehicle to educate and raise awareness of important issues and it’s an honour to collaborate with the extremely talented Cate and Danny on their first podcast. We have been blown away by the passion for this project from the team at Dirty Films and StoryHunter and we know this will be something special.”