Cate Blanchett is launching a new podcast to raise awareness about climate change.

The 52-year-old actress is teaming up with clean-technology entrepreneur and environmental activist Danny Kennedy for the Audible project, which will delve into the climate crisis.

Opening up on 'Climate of Change with Cate Blancett and Danny Kennedy', she said in a statement: "Danny's knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious, and our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm - and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety.

"We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them."

The 'Lord of the Rings' star also described the podcast as "a joyous extension of a long-standing friendship that all of us at Dirty Films have had with the wonderful Danny Kennedy".

The co-stars will be chatting to guests on the programme, which has been commissioned for two seasons.

'Don't Look Up' actress Cate has been vocal about the need to fight the effects of climate change, and insisted people "need to be f****** scared".

She previously said: "Everyone is trying to be positive, talking about 1.5 degrees of global warming. But 1.5 would still be disastrous. We need to be f****** scared… and demand change; be collectively courageous enough to face that fear and do something about it.”

However, despite her frustration at the situation, Cate is not surrendering “hope" as she discussed the conversation she has to have with her children - Dashiell, 20, Roman, 17, Ignatius, 13, Edith, seven, whose father is the actor Andrew Upton, 55 - about the crisis the planet is facing.

The ‘Elizabeth’ star said: “I’m not giving up hope. As I say to my kids, if we’re going out, how do we choose to go out? It’s a terrible conversation to have with your 13-year-old, isn’t it?”