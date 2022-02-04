Sara Ramirez has insisted their 'And Just Like That...' character, Che Diaz, is "not here to be liked".

The new addition to the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot believes that Che - Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw’s boss on the podcast they feature on together - would be able to come up with a “witty rebuttal” to all the criticism aimed their way.

The 46-year-old star told The New York Times: "I imagine Che would have something very witty and silly and funny as a rebuttal; something that ultimately reminds everyone that they are human; something with a sprinkling of self-deprecation, because I think they know they're a narcissist. And maybe just a little reminder that no one's perfect."

They went on to say that they couldn’t personally speak to the criticism as they think the writers who created them would have the best response about the stand-up comic’s polarizing nature.

Sara said: "Michael Patrick King [the showrunner of 'And Just Like That…'] and the writers' room would probably answer that best since they wrote the character of Che Diaz.”

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ alum is “really proud” of their work on the show and helping to craft a “character who is a human being”.

Sara said: "I'm really proud of the representation that we've created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval. They're here to be themselves."

They went on to distance themselves from Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) new love interest.

Sara continued: "I don't recognise myself in Che."

Che was not always going to be a lover for Miranda - who has been going through a dry spell with her husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) for years - as they were going to have Nya, Miranda’s law professor, played by Karen Pittman.

Cynthia said in the ‘And Just Like That…. The Documentary’: “So originally, when Michael was sort of trying to think about what would happen in our season, he talked about Nya, Miranda's professor, being the romantic relationship. Nya was a straight character and Miranda's a straight character and I was like, 'Well that doesn't sound very sexy at all.' Do you know what I mean?"