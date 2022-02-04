Aaron Eckhart is to play a police officer in the new thriller 'Muzzle'.

The 53-year-old star has boarded the movie from director John Stalberg Jr. that will be showcased at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin.

The screenplay has been written by Carlyle Eubank from a story by him and Stalberg Jr. and the movie is set to go into production from July.

The picture sees LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser (Eckhart) witness the murder of his dedicated partner by a mysterious assailant. As he investigates the killer's identity, he uncovers a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city in a thrilling journey through Los Angeles and the corrupt bureaucracy of the LAPD.

'Muzzle' is being produced by David Frigerio, Ford Corbett and Stalberg Jr and will be executive produced by Dallas Sonnier and Michael J. Weiss alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier from Highland Film Group.

Stalberg Jr. said: "I feel lucky to work with such an immensely talented actor to bring this timely, thrilling story to life.

"I've never seen Aaron Eckhart strike a false note, everything he does seems real, complex and fascinating. Having someone this gifted anchor our film is a dream come true."

Highland chief Fraser added: "'Muzzle' is an energetic thriller led by the immensely talented Aaron Eckhart.

"It's the type of high quality, high octane film that today's audiences love and we are excited to introduce this film to the marketplace."

Meanwhile, Aaron has also been cast in the action movie 'The Bricklayer'.

In the new movie, somebody is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible.

As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, which forces him to confront his chequered past while uncovering an international conspiracy.