Miranda Lambert has marked her third wedding anniversary with Brendan McLoughlin.

The 38-year-old singer - who was previously married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton, 45 - took to social media to celebrate the milestone with a series of holiday snaps from their romantic getaway.

She captioned the post: "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine #3years."

The pair confirmed they had tied the knot with a series of romantic shots of the special occasion on Valentine's Day 2019.

The 'If I Was a Cowboy' star wrote: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)"

In the photos, Miranda and Brendan were seen wearing their wedding-day outfits as they shared a warm embrace.

And despite being one of the world's best-known country singers, Miranda had managed to keep her romance with Brendan away from the spotlight.

She previously dated fellow musician Evan Felker until they split in 2018, when Miranda admitted her love life had been a "roller-coaster ride".

Describing herself as "happily single", Miranda - who was previously married to Gwen Stefani's spouse, Blake, from 2011 until 2015 - shared: "Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it. You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts."

Miranda also acknowledged that she faces the same "struggles" as many of her fans.

She said: "We're all just living our lives and having the same struggles and the same joys and the same outlooks."