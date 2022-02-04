Denzel Washington enjoyed playing an older take on Macbeth.

The 67-year-old actor played an older interpretation of Shakespeare's character in Joel Coen's movie 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' and believes the fact that he and co-star Frances McDormand (who played Lady Macbeth) were older "raised the stakes" in the film.

Denzel told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column: "It just raises the stakes. They don't have time to waste, literally."

The Oscar-winning star argues that times have changed since Shakespeare penned the tragedy four centuries ago which makes the older take on the characters more understandable.

Denzel said: "It's 400 years ago – and 40 was the new 60. Or is it 40 was the old 60? Whatever! Anyway, people didn't expect to make it to 60."

Washington was full of praise for his co-star Frances, describing her as "a force of nature".

He added: "(When) you work with Fran, sparks fly – and it's exciting."

The 'Training Day' actor explained that he was impressed by his British co-stars such as Bertie Carvel and Harry Melling for their mastery of Shakespeare's language.

Denzel shared: "The British kids were all bringing it, they knew how to rinse the words around in their mouths.

"Sure, they're precious words, but they have to be spoken in a style that modern audiences can follow."

Washington recently suggested that the new flick is the most "mature" work of his acting career.

He said: "Wow. I guess I'd say 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' because maybe that's my most mature work. I don't know if that's the reason why, but I feel comfortable about my work, where I am with my work now. So, I would say 'Tragedy of Macbeth'."