Liam Gallagher has been babysitting for Debbie Gwyther's family.

The 49-year-old star - who got engaged to his partner in 2019 - admitted he was impressed with what he saw of new Disney animated blockbuster 'Encanto' after watching a bit of it with his future sister-in-law's children.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Friday (04.02.22) on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, he said: "I was babysitting Debbie's sister's kids the other night and they had it on downstairs and they were making some racket, but I watched a little bit of it and then scarpered.

"So I have seen bits of it, yeah. It's good."

Liam has kids of his own, having reconnected with daughter Molly, 23, from 2018 after not seeing her for several years due to his strained relationship with her mother, songwriter and Kill City singer Lisa Moorish.

He also has sons Lennon, 22, and 20-year-old Gene, whose mothers are his first wife Patsy Kensit and second spouse Nicole Appleton respectively.

Liam is set to tie the knot with Debbie, although they have had to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic.

Appearing on Radio X's 'Chris Moyles Show', he revealed the wedding is "still on", but they're not rushing into the big day given the state of the world.

He said: "Still on, still happening but we're sort of just waiting for all this to sort of get out the way so we can do it properly."

The 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker - whose new single, taken from upcoming album 'C'mon You Know', dropped on Friday (04.02.22) - is delighted with his family life, and he previously admitted he's "surrounded by a lot of lovely people".

Speaking in 2019, he said: "I've got a lot of love in my life. I'm surrounded by a lot of lovely people. So there's a lot of meaningful stuff going on."