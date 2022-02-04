Mary Fitzgerald has started the process of freezing her eggs.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star, 41, previously insisted she was too busy to begin the fertility preservation process so she can start a family with her husband Romain Bonnet, 28, in the future.

However, the realtor has since managed to fit it into her hectic schedule.

Speaking to the new issue of InTouch US magazine, she said: "I'm starting the process. It's a good idea. It will probably be a couple of years at least until we're ready to slow down."

The reality star insisted she and Romain wouldn't be able to cope with the lack of sleep that comes with having a newborn, and she fears "the stress" of it all would ruin their relationship.

Asked if she is ready to get pregnant right now, she said: "No. Maybe in the future, but both of us are like, 'How could we fit that in?'

"We don't get enough sleep now, and if we had a crying baby in the middle of the night... there's just no way.

"We don't want to take on too much and have the stress tear us apart."

The blonde beauty already has a grown-up son called Austin from a previous relationship.

Mary was just 16 when she had him and she revealed that she has to be a tough parent sometimes, which is "challenging".

Asked if they are close, she said: "Yes, very. We have a unique relationship.

"I had to be both mum and dad, and so I try to do a lot for him.

"Then I feel like he's not being motivated enough, I have to crack the whip, too.

"So it's challenging, but I love him dearly."

Mary also confessed that despite her model spouse being "hot", it's difficult to keep their romance on fire when they are both such workaholics and exhausted from their jobs.

She told the publication: "It's hard. As hot as he is, we're tired.

"We try to go to dinner, but then we'll stay in and both fall asleep five minutes into movie night.

"But for me, it's not about flowers and things like that.

"Romain will drop everything to be there for me, and that's what's important."