Cate Blanchett is to be the first recipient of the Goya International Award.

The Spanish Film Academy has chosen 'Lord of the Rings' star as the inaugural winner of the new prize, which has been created to honour those who contribute to the movie industry by uniting "cultures and spectators from all over the world".

Cate is being recognised as "an extraordinary figure in world cinema” and her longevity playing "unforgettable characters" who are "already part of our memory and our present”.

She will accept the prize at the ceremony in Valencia on February 12.

It's yet another award for Cate over the course of her sparkling career.

The 52-year-old actress has won two Oscars for her roles 'Blue Jasmine' and 'The Aviator' as well as three BAFTAs, three Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As well as her continuing acting success, Cate has announced plans for a new podcast aimed with raising awareness of climate change.

She's teaming up with clean-technology entrepreneur and environmental activist Danny Kennedy for the Audible project, which will delve into the climate crisis.

Opening up on 'Climate of Change with Cate Blancett and Danny Kennedy', she said in a statement: "Danny's knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious, and our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm - and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety.

"We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them."

'Don't Look Up' actress Cate has been vocal about the need to fight the effects of climate change, and insisted people "need to be f****** scared".

She previously said: "Everyone is trying to be positive, talking about 1.5 degrees of global warming. But 1.5 would still be disastrous. We need to be f****** scared … and demand change; be collectively courageous enough to face that fear and do something about it.”

Despite her frustration, Cate is not giving up “hope" as she discussed the conversation she has to have with her children - Dashiell, 20, Roman, 17, Ignatius, 13, Edith, seven, whose father is the actor Andrew Upton, 55 - about the crisis.

The ‘Elizabeth’ star said: “I’m not giving up hope. As I say to my kids, if we’re going out, how do we choose to go out? It’s a terrible conversation to have with your 13-year-old, isn’t it?”