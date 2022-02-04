Jennifer Lopez could relate to her character in 'Marry Me.'

The 42-year-old star takes on the role of global pop singer Kat Valdez in the upcoming musical rom-com and was able to "bring so much of [herself]" to the character because she herself has experienced "immense fame."

She said: "It's kind of very meta. I play a pop star who is kind of in this age of social media, who over the years has gone through different versions of what fame is from the tabloids to this, to that and everything. I was able to bring so much of myself. I don't think anybody could have understood this role the way I do, because being an actress and a singer and a performer, and having that experience of trying to keep your feet on the ground while all of this stuff is happening with this tremendous fame, when all you really wanted to do in the beginning was, be a singer and a dancer, and an actress."

J.Lo - who shot to fame as an actress before becoming a pop star herself with hits such as 'Jenny From the Block' and 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' - admitted that she is still amazed by the success she has enjoyed in her career because of her "humble beginnings".

She said: " I just wanted to make music. I wanted to dance on stage like I did at my dance recitals when I was five and six years old. That was my dream, was able to do that and make a living doing that. And yes, it's still amazing to me, because I come from humble beginnings in the Bronx."

In the film, Kat discovers that her on-stage partner is having an affair so decides to marry Maths teacher Charlie Gilbert - who is played by Owen Wilson - after spotting him at a concert holding a banner that read "Marry Me".

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker went on to explain that the film - which is accompanied by an original soundtrack - is about "taking control of your destiny."

Being interviewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I think it is a little bit about taking control of your own destiny in that moment. It's a big leap of faith in the movie that we ask the audience to go on. But for some reason in all of the screenings that we've had, everybody goes on the journey really, really easily, and it's because people, women want to be able to kind of, everybody wants to be able to control their own destiny and be happy."

'Marry Me' will be in cinemas from February 11.