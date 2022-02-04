‘Melrose Place’ actor Morgan Stevens died of heart disease after his body was discovered in his Hollywood home.

The 70-year-old star - who was found dead on January 26 - passed away from natural causes after suffering from arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease, a condition that hardens blood vessels carrying oxygen from the heart through the arteries therefore restricting blood flow through the rest of the body.

The news - which was made public last week - was first shared by the gossip site TMZ who reported that Morgan’s body was discovered by local authorities after a neighbour notified the Los Angeles Police Department the former ‘The Waltons’ star has not been seen or heard from for days. At the time of reporting, no further details were given however now the television actor’s - real name Calvin Morgan Stevens - cause of death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee, Morgan got his first Hollywood credit in 1979 during a guest spot on ‘One Day at a Time’ on CBS. He later joined the cast of ‘Fame’ in the television adaption of the 1980 movie’s second season in a recurring role of The New York High School of Performing Arts teacher David Reardon.

Following this, he worked on 22 episodes of the one season 80s drama ‘A Year in the Life’.

In 1995, Morgan then moved on to the Fox soap opera ‘Melrose’s Place’ with another recurring role as Nick Diamond, a lawyer whose clients included the Parezi family.

His final credit was in 1998 with a guest slot on the Chuck Norris Western TV series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, however before leaving acting behind he worked on ‘The Love Boat’, ‘Bare Essence’ and a trio of television movie based on ‘The Waltons’, another of the shows he worked on.