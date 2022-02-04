Brooklyn Decker says her underwire bra may have caused her mastitis to worsen.

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star “didn’t realize” that her underwear choice was what caused the condition - an inflammation of the breast tissue that can cause an infection - that led to a fever and pain when she was postpartum.

The 34-year-old actress told People magazine’s ‘Me Becoming Mom’ podcast: “What I didn’t realize until I had mastitis — eight months postpartum with a 104 fever, it was horrible — what I didn’t realize which I should’ve known is that underwire bras can cause mastitis and can affect milk production and all that."

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model - who shares six-year-old son Hank and four-year-old daughter Stevie with her tennis star husband Andy Roddick - described how it felt “horribly painful” and like “a fever dream” whilst she was working.

Brooklyn said she was “in production so [she] was wearing proper undergarments under costumes and they were like this late in the game that causes mastitis.”

She continued: “You have underwire sitting on a duct and it can turn badly. It was horribly painful. It was almost as if I was in a fever dream.”

The ‘Just Go With It’ star detailed how a “totally normal experience” - in which her doctor reassured her was common - made her “burst into tears”

Brooklyn said: “I remember when Hank was feeding once, and this was in the first week of being home with him, he pulled off my breast, and it was after a feeding, and he had blood dripping down his lip. I burst into tears because I’m like, ‘What have I done? What did I do to him? He’s gonna get sick.'

“It’s one of those things wherein the moment, it is so painful you’re crying through it. And your baby comes off and there’s blood on their face because you’re bleeding onto them. And you think you’re causing all this harm and it’s a totally normal experience.”