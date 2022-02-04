Macaulay Culkin's "midlife crisis" is to be explored in a new documentary series.

The 41-year-old actor shot to fame as a child star in the 1990s with roles in movies such as 'Home Alone' and 'My Girl' and he decided to document his experience of getting older with Lightbox series 'Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis' after a tweet he posted to mark his 40th birthday went viral.

In a statement, Culkin said: “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

Representatives from the streaming service went on to explain how the star - who has nine-month old son Dakota with former Disney Channel star Brenda Song - is "as iconic" as he was during his childhood since turning his hand to music with the comedy rock band the Pizza Underground.

Jonathan and Simon Chinn of Lightbox said: "Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band. Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project."

No release date has been given, but the documentary is produced by the same the team behind HBO's documentary 'Tina', which charted the life of soul singing legend Tina Turner, as well 'The Princess ' which explored the life and death of Diana, Princess of Wales.