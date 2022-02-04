Olivia Rodrigo has been named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

The 18-year-old pop star has enjoyed a meteoric rise since releasing her debut album, 'SOUR', in May, and she's now set to be honoured at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2.

Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said: "Olivia's trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend. Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years.

"Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she's achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she's had on fans around the globe in such a short time."

Past recipients of the accolade include the likes of Billie Eilish, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Olivia previously explained how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced her debut album.

The pop star confessed to being an "oversharer" and said that, in some ways, she benefited from releasing the record amid the pandemic.

Asked about writing "brutally honest songs", she explained: "I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that's the fun thing about making your first record is you're kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You're kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out.

"And I don't know ... I've never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that.

"I'd always been such an oversharer and it's actually like people around me who are like, 'OK Olivia, like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn't say that in public' or something like that ... but yeah I love writing really brutally honest songs."