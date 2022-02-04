Chrishell Stause's romance with Jason Oppenheim caught her by surprise.

The 40-year-old TV star dated Jason, 44, last year, and she's now revealed how their friendship took a romantic twist.

In her upcoming memoir 'Under Construction' - which has been shared with E! News - Chrishell writes: "One night when we were out, we kissed. What could have ended up with us laughing and saying, ‘What were we thinking?' instead kicked off my first relationship where I've felt like I can be 100 percent myself."

Chrishell and Jason ended their romance in December, after the book was already complete.

But the actress reveals in the memoir how her relationship with Jason differed from her past romances.

She writes: "There was nothing romantic between Jason and me for the longest time. Through working with him every day, I developed a huge amount of respect for him.

"Jason was there for every break-up I had, and every bad day, and we became close through all those conversations. He became my best friend. I also never tried to impress him, except maybe for closing deals at work. Talking to Jason became comfortable and comforting."

Meanwhile, Chrishell recently revealed she's still good friends with Jason.

The 'Selling Sunset' star insisted she is still "really close" with her ex-boyfriend - despite their break-up.

She said: "I'm very proud to say we're really good friends. It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he's a great guy."

Chrishell also revealed they didn't share the same vision of their future.

The TV star said: "You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid - and he doesn't, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he's a really, really good person.

"We're still really close and I'm actually proud of that relationship, where it's like, you know what - it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense."