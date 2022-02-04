Lindsay Lohan is planning a "small and intimate" wedding.

The 35-year-old actress is engaged to Bader Shammas and she's given her fans an insight into her upcoming wedding, revealing that it'll be a "family-focused" occasion.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', Lindsay shared: "I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful."

The 'Mean Girls' star has also promised she won't turn into a bridezilla in the coming weeks.

Lindsay noted that even on her birthday, she's more focused on other people and how they're doing, rather than herself.

Speaking to 'Extra', she added: "I’ll be more like that [on my wedding day]. I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress … But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything."

Lindsay - who was engaged to Russian socialite Egor Tarabasov in 2016 - and Bader announced their engagement in November.

The Hollywood actress took to social media to reveal their engagement news, posting snaps of her dazzling ring on Instagram.

She wrote alongside the eye-catching photos: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love. (sic)"

Prior to the announcement, an insider revealed that the loved-up couple were planning to take their romance to the next level.

The source said at the time: "Lindsay’s relationship with Bader is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now.

"He is a legitimate guy. He’s not an actor, he’s not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse.

"They’ll get married at some point. She is 34. It’s just a matter of time."