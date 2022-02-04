Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old star and Brian, 48, are set to welcome their first child later this year, with photos obtained by People showing the ballroom dancer's growing baby bump.

The loved-up couple started dating in 2020, after being set up by mutual friends, and in one of the photos, Brian is seen cradling his girlfriend's bump.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor already has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.

Brian and Sharna's pregnancy news has emerged one month after Megan, 35, announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

The Hollywood actress was married to Brian between 2010 and 2021, but they split in 2020 and she's been dating the music star for the last two years.

A source recently revealed that Megan and the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker had discussed getting engaged "for a while".

Their high-profile romance was also described as a "love at first sight situation", and he popped the question during a trip to Puerto Rico in January.

The insider shared: "They had been talking about it for a while.

"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation."

Megan and Kelly are keen to spend "every waking second together", and they're also eager to support each other in their professional lives.

The source added: "They spend every waking second together. They are always together for each other's professional and personal events.

"She always likes to be by his side. All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of 10 times, Megan will be there."